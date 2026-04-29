The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway & Emily Blunt Starrer Offers Double The Fun With Some Really Surprising Twists And Turns

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review |

Title: The Devil Wears Prada 2

Director: David Frankel

Cast: Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt

Where to watch: In theatres near you

Ratings: 3.5 stars

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review: In 2006, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, and Emily Blunt teamed up for a movie titled The Devil Wears Prada. It received amazing reviews and did very well at the box office. In 2024, there were reports of the makers planning a sequel, and well, in 2025, the film started rolling. Now, after 20 years, we have got to watch the sequel, The Devil Wears Prada 2. It is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited Hollywood films of the year, and the audience has been eagerly waiting to watch it on the big screens. So, was the wait worth it? Read on to know that...

Andy Sachs (Anne Hathaway) is a successful journalist doing some 'real journalism', but one day she gets fired. On the other hand, Runway is embroiled in a scandal, and the magazine's owner hires Andy as the Features Editor. Now, Andy is back in Runway, and of course, she has to work with the Editor-in-Chief of the magazine, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep). So, Andy and Miranda are back together, and Emily Charlton (Emily Blunt), who is not with Runway anymore, is still connected to the magazine via a brand. Now, all these three women, along with Nigel (Stanley Tucci), want to save Runway. So, will they be successful in it? Watch the movie to know that...

The Devil Wears Prada 2 is written by Aline Brosh McKenna, and David Frankel, who directed the first part of the movie, is wearing the director's hat again for the sequel. Aline and David together have come up with a super entertaining film. The movie, from start to end, will make you laugh, and even if you are not laughing, there will always be a smile on your face. Also, this time, there were some really surprising twists and turns that we never expected. This movie is very relatable, especially for all the media professionals.

Of course, it is The Devil Wears Prada 2, so the actors are wearing stunning clothes, and visually the film is colourful and pleasing to the eye. Florian Ballhaus' cinematography is just perfect.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review - Actors' Performances

While the writing and direction of The Devil Wears Prada 2 are good, the performances of the actors surely take the film a notch higher. Meryl Streep as Miranda Priestly is just wonderful. She gets into the skin of the character again perfectly, proving that even at 76, she can give all the young actresses a run for their money when it comes to swag, and of course, talent.

Anne Hathaway as Andy gets the meatiest role, just like in Part 1, and she has nailed it. Inshallah, we might see her taking some awards for her performance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Emily Blunt also impresses us, and she steals the show whenever she comes on the screen.

Stanley Tucci as Nigel leaves a strong mark with his performance and supports the women in the movie very well. Simone Ashley, famously known for her performance as Kate in Bridgerton, is wasted here.

Other supporting actors like Justin Theroux, Kenneth Branagh, Patrick Brammall, Helen Shen, and B. J. Novak are good in their respective roles. Also, the cameo of Lady Gaga is one of the highlights of the movie.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review - Music

The music of The Devil Wears Prada 2 is quite impressive. Theodore Shapiro has done a good job.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, The Devil Wears Prada 2 surely takes the franchise forward. It offers double the fun and excitement, and keeps us hooked to the screen throughout. The runtime of the film is around 120 minutes, and not for a second will you feel bored. So, you should surely watch the movie in a theatre near you.