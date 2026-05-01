Ek Din Review: You Can Watch This Romantic Film 'Ek Baar' Just For Sai Pallavi

Ek Din Review |

Title: Ek Din

Director: Sunil Pandey

Cast: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi

Where to watch: In theatres

Ratings: 3 stars

Ek Din Review: After Laal Singh Chaddha (remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump) and Sitaare Zameen Par (remake of the Spanish film Champions), Aamir Khan is back with the remake of another international film. However, this time he is not acting in it, but just producing the movie. We are talking about Ek Din, which stars Junaid Khan as the male lead and marks the Bollywood debut of the South star Sai Pallavi. The movie, which is a remake of the Thai film One Day, has hit the big screens. So, is Ek Din worth your time and money? Read on to know that...

The film revolves around Dino (Junaid Khan) and Meera (Sai Pallavi). They work in the same office, and Dino, who is an IT nerd, has feelings for Meera, but she is having an affair with her married boss, Nakul (Kunal Kapoor). Their company decides to take their employees on a trip to Japan. Upon reaching there, a truth is revealed, leaving Meera devastated. While everyone leaves Japan, Meera decides to stay there alone for two more days. Knowing that Meera is sad, Dino also decides to stay in Japan. Meanwhile, Meera meets with an accident and suffers from Transient Global Amnesia, in which a person forgets his/her memory only for a day. Now, Meera doesn't remember anything, and Dino acts like her boyfriend. So, what will happen during this ek din? Will Meera fall in love with Dino? Will she remember him after this ek din is over?

Ek Din is written by Sneha Desai and Spandan Desai and directed by Sunil Pandey. As we have watched the original movie, we know about the story, screenplay, and how that film was directed. Well, around 60-70% of Ek Din is the exact copy-paste of the original movie. The last 30 minutes of the film are different from One Day. The writers and the director have totally changed the climax, keeping the Indian audience in mind. So, that is something very impressive.

Now, for the audience who has not watched One Day, this film will surely be something new. But, even if we keep the remake factor aside, Ek Din is just good in bits and parts. The first half of the film is dull. The movie picks up in the second half, and the climax, of course, gets better.

Cinematography done by Manoj Lobo is fantastic. Japan has been beautifully captured.

Ek Din Review - Actors' Performances

Sai Pallavi is the star of this film. The audience, who have watched her performances in the South films, know that she is a fantastic actress and with Ek Din, she makes a wonderful Bollywood debut. It is her performance that takes the movie a notch higher. Also, the makers have smartly shown her as a Tamilian, so the accent is not a hurdle in the narrative.

Junaid Khan did well in his role, but Meera's character was stronger, and Sai's experience made her stand out. Kunal Kapoor looked handsome as usual, and he was decent in his special appearance.

Ek Din Review - Music

The songs of the film, composed by Ram Sampath, are strictly decent. Apart from the title track, no other songs leave a mark. (Spoiler Alert) But, Sai Pallavi fans are going to be quite happy, as she has danced in the film, and you guys will enjoy that portion a lot.

Ek Din Review - FPJ Verdict

Overall, Ek Din is a decent film, and you can watch it once. Romantic film lovers won't be disappointed, but of course, don't expect something great. Also, the movie is a treat for Sai Pallavi fans.

P.S. We would have given this film 2.5 stars, but an extra half star just for Sai.