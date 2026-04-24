Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 Review: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr’s Film About Marriage Built On Lie Will Surely Not Have Audiences Take It 'Lying' Down

Director:- Prasshant Jha

Cast: Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankr, Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Rohit Chaudhary

Where to watch: In theatres

Rating: 2 stars

The year 2020 saw the release of Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey-starrer Ginny Weds Sunny. While this film met with a mixed response, the makers are ready with its sequel Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, starring Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr. Will the film’s second part outshine the first or will it bite the dust is what we will be finding out.

The film starts off with the introduction of the leading characters, Sunny (Avinash Tiwary) and Ginny (Medha Shankr). Despite coming from different backgrounds and upbringings, they share a common personality trait: marriage repulsion for their own personal reasons.

As luck would have it, their parents meet one day to talk about their marriage. To facilitate their children's marriage, their parents lie about their children's profession and education... which Sunny and Ginny echo as well.

After Sunny and Ginny marry, their world quickly drifts apart after Ginny sees a viral video of Sunny. Not only that, she also discovers another lie of Sunny. That’s when she decides to leave Sunny forever. Seeing that, an egotistically hurt Sunny also decides to file for divorce.

What Sunny's lie and his viral video are, which become the root cause of their drift and whether the two ever meet again is what forms the rest of the film.

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Actors' performance

The film, in which many expected to see their silver screen's darling Avinash Tiwary in his true blue elements, will slightly disappoint. The reason for this is the flawed and absurd narrative, which really puts off the audiences in many places. Despite Avinash trying his best to overcome the script’s flaws, there are times when the latter overpowers him. It's really sad to see an actor of Avinash's stature in a film that does not do total justice to the image he has built over the years. Despite all that, it's his sincere performance that sets the film back on track.

Trying to walk shoulder to shoulder (and quite successfully so) in performances is Medha Shankr, who goes on to prove that she is a perfect package of good looks and talent. Her emotional scenes are surely something to watch out for, just like her on screen chemistry with Avinash. There are times when she even outshines Avinash in acting.

It's also really sad to see the potential of veteran actors like Sudhir Pandey and Govind Namdev reduced to a point where their characters become irrational and irritating. On the other hand, Lillete Dubey’s role looks convincing and believable.

Direction, Music and Aesthetics

In an attempt to make an endearing film, director and writer Prashant Jha ends up creating a semi-mess. Some characters tend to irritate the audiences to the core (ex: the man playing Medha’s English talking father). The film’s narrative goes on an oscillatory mode in many places, which makes the film lose its steam and the audiences their interest levels.

Despite the film having some reasonably good tracks (music by Sushant-Shankar, Usmaan Khan, Haroon- Gavin, Heer and Amaan Noor), the lack of publicity and low buzz about the film let them down. With a flawed and thrusted narrative like this, one does feel the need for hardcore editing in many places. Despite all that, the film's editor Bunty Nagi does a decent job. What really takes the cake is the film’s cinematography (Archit Patel), which scores on all levels. One major reason the film looks lovable is its cinematography.

FPJ Verdict

Despite the presence of Avinash Tiwari and Medha Shankr, the film suffers in many places because of the script. Added to that, the lack of publicity and the low buzz about the film is bound to make this film struggle at the box office.