Raj Kundra Sparks Divorce Rumours With Shilpa Shetty In X Post: 'We Have Separated..'

File photo of Raj Kundra with Shilpa Shetty and their kids | Photo by ANI

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is gearing up for the release of his debut film UT69, has shared a cryptic post on his official X account and sparked divorce rumours. Yes, you read that right.

In the wee hours on Friday (October 20), Raj wrote, "We have separated and kindly request you to give us time during this difficult period." He also added folded hand and broken heart emoticons along with his post.

However, Raj did not mention Shilpa's name along with his cryptic note. In may also be noted that Shilpa has not reacted to his post. The actress did not post anything on her social media account.

Soon after Raj shared the post, several users stated that he is talking about divorce with Shilpa. However, others refused to believe it and stated it is a promotional gimmick ahead of the release of his film UT 69.

To make things clear, Raj shared a follow-up post and revealed that he is not parting ways with Shilpa.

"Farewell Masks …it’s time to separate now! Thank you for keeping me protected over the last two years. Onto the next phase of my journey #UT69," he wrote.

Shilpa and Raj got engaged in 2009. The two got married the same year. They welcomed their first child, a son in 2012 and named him Viaan Raj Kundra. The couple was blessed with their second child, a daughter via surrogacy in February 2020. They named her Samisha Kundra.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 and he spent nearly two months in prison. After getting bail, Raj used to always cover his face with unique masks whenever he stepped out in public.

Last year, Raj had revealed why he wears masks whenever he steps out public places.

"I don’t wear my mask for friends and fans. I wear it for media, that’s all they will get of me from now," he had told a Twitter user. To another netizen who had the same query, Kundra responded, "I am Not wearing it for public just don’t wish to give media a chance to click my face! I am hurt by the media trial they put me through! Media is not above the law."

Raj Kundra's debut film

During the trailer launch of his upcoming film on October 18, Raj unveiled his face in front of the media after nearly 1.5 years.

UT69 is not Raj's biopic. It offers a unique perspective on his life and delves into the unforgettable chapter of the businessman's life when he spent 63 days at the Arthur Road Jail, Mumbai, during his under-trial period. The film, a witty dark comedy, brilliantly captures the trials, challenges, and unexpected friendships that Raj encountered during his time in jail.

Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act.