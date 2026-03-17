Raj Kundra Backs Harbhajan Singh's Concerns Over Explicit Content Online, Says 'The Internet Is 'Flooded With Free, Unregulated Material'

Harbhajan Singh (L) & Raj Kundra (R) | File Pics

Mumbai: Businessman Raj Kundra has spoken about the issue of 'explicit content' and called for stricter rules to control such material online.

This comes just days after former cricketer and AAP MP Harbhajan Singh raised concerns in Parliament about the effect of explicit content and social media on young people.

Sharing a statement on Tuesday, Kundra said he wanted to address the narratives around him and also speak about what he called an issue of national concern. Referring to the backlash he has faced in the past four years, Kundra spoke about the "ongoing narratives" and a "relentless media trial," saying the picture created about him is not accurate.

Raj Kundra's Statement

"I would like to address ongoing narratives surrounding me, and more importantly, speak on an issue that I believe requires urgent national attention. For the past four years, I have dealt with trolls, hate, and a relentless media trial. An image has been painted of me that is far from reality. But this statement today is not about me, it is about the greater good of our society," he said.

Kundra, husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, was arrested in 2021 for his alleged involvement in the creation and distribution of adult content through digital platforms. The case sparked significant attention. Kundra, however, has denied all charges, maintaining that his business activities were lawful.

Kundra went on to state that the internet today is piled up with free and unregulated explicit content that is easily accessible to young and "impressionable minds." Calling it a serious social concern, he said India should consider stricter rules and even a possible ban on pornographic websites.

"The internet today is flooded with free, unregulated content that is degrading, addictive, and easily accessible, especially to young and impressionable minds. This is not just a moral concern; it is a societal one. As a nation, we must take stronger steps to protect our future generations. I firmly believe India should consider stricter regulations, including a potential ban on pornographic websites, similar to countries like the UAE that have enforced such measures for years."

"Additionally, there should be serious consideration toward restricting access to social media platforms for children under the age of 16, ensuring a safer and more responsible digital environment for our youth," he added.

Kundra also said he supports the views raised by Harbhajan Singh in Parliament.

"I also support the views expressed by my brother Harbhajan Singh, who has raised important points on this subject in Parliament," he added.

Earlier, while speaking in the upper house of Parliament during the second phase of the ongoing budget session, Harbhajan Singh highlighted the risks to children's mental health and societal values.

"Our children's future is at risk. Today, many kids are getting addicted to social media platforms like Instagram and are being exposed to sexualized or semi-pornographic content at a very young age," the former cricketer said.

Some states in India are also looking at restrictions on social media access for children. While Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah announced that social media will be banned for children below 16 years of age in the state, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said his government was examining a similar move, with discussions underway on whether the age limit should be set at 13 or extended to 16.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)