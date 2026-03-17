'Sick And Disgusting': AIADMK Leader CV Shanmugam's 'Want Nayanthara' Comment Sparks Outrage On Social Media; Netizens Slam Him

A protest was organised in Villupuram, Tamil Nadu, by the political party AIADMK, condemning the DMK government for failing to prevent the cases of sexual assault in the state. During the protest, the party's leader, CV Shanmugam, in one of his statements, took actress Nayanthara's name, and it has not gone down well with the netizens.

While talking about the current Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M.K. Stalin, Shanmugam said, “Abdul Kalam asked us to dream. He (Stalin) even said to share our dreams. If I say I want Nayanthara, will he (Stalin) fulfil my dream? If someone asks him (Stalin) to arrange their marriage with Nayanthara, will he fulfil that dream?”

Netizens Slam CV Shanmugam

People on social media are slamming Shanmugam. A netizen tweeted, "Men in Tamil Nadu politics are so disgusting. #Nayanthara is married with kids and they still dragging her name like this. Low lifes (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "@NayantharaU please speak out. Post a strong condemnation (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "It seems like the former minister has no dreams for the people! Is being an actress become so despicable to you, Mr. CV Shanmugam? (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

While fans of Nayanthara are surely very upset with Shanmugam's comment, the actress is yet to share any statement regarding the whole incident.

Nayanthara Movies

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is surely going to have a very busy 2026. The actress will be seen in many films this year, like Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Hi, Rakkayie, NBK 111, Patriot, Dear Students, Pattu, and Toxic.

She already has nine films lined up, and according to reports, the actress will also be seen opposite Salman Khan in Vamshi Paidipally's next directorial, which will be produced by Dil Raju. While the film is not yet officially announced, moviegoers are excited to watch her and Salman in the film.