'Money Can't Buy Class': Trash-Filled Dolby Theatre's Photo Post Oscars 2026 Goes Viral; Netizens Question Celebrity Behaviour

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A viral image showing the condition of the iconic Dolby Theatre after the 2026 Oscars has ignited debate online, with many questioning the conduct of attendees at Hollywood’s most prestigious night.

Shortly after the ceremony concluded, film critic Matt Neglia, founder of Next Best Picture, shared a striking photo on X. His caption, “Clean up on aisle ALL,” summed up the chaotic scene inside the venue.

The image revealed rows of seats littered with empty bottles, food wrappers, snack packets, and general waste scattered across the theatre. It appeared to have been taken moments after guests exited, leaving behind a visibly untidy space.

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Social media users call out hypocrisy

The post quickly gained traction, amassing millions of views and triggering sharp reactions. Many users criticised what they saw as careless behaviour, especially from an industry that often promotes sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Some pointed out the contrast between public advocacy and private actions, while others questioned basic etiquette, arguing that carrying one’s own trash while leaving is a simple habit that should be expected, regardless of status.

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Debate over planning and logistics

While criticism was widespread, a section of users shifted the focus toward event management. They suggested that the situation may have been worsened by a lack of accessible waste disposal options inside the theatre.

Comments highlighted how strategically placed bins or better cleanup systems could have prevented the mess altogether, particularly at an event hosting thousands of guests enjoying food and beverages.

A recurring issue at large events

Large-scale award shows like the Academy Awards often involve extensive catering and high footfall, which can lead to significant waste generation. Event organisers typically deploy cleanup crews immediately after ceremonies, but viral moments like this draw attention to what happens in between.