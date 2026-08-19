'Rains Canceled Shoots': Vijay Deverakonda Shares Adorable Nap-Time Pic With Parents; Wife Rashmika Mandanna Gets Special Credit

Vijay Deverakonda Shares Adorable Nap-Time Pic With Parents; Wife Rashmika Mandanna Gets Special Credit |

Vijay Deverakonda's latest social media post has left fans gushing over its adorable glimpse of his day. The actor shared a random picture showing how he spent his time after his shoot was cancelled due to the rain, and sweetly credited his wife, Rashmika Mandanna, for the picture.

In the photo, Vijay was seen enjoying an afternoon nap between his parents, dressed in a blue T-shirt and looking completely relaxed. Sharing the candid moment, he captioned the post, "Rains Canceled shoots- You get an afternoon nap in your favourite spot as a kid." He further claimed that he had achieved "1000% recovery" from the relaxing nap, while giving photo credit to Rashmika.

The adorable family moment quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with reactions to the picture. One fan noticed Rashmika's contribution and wrote, "Pic credits to our cute Rashmika." Another called them "Such a sweet family." A third fan pointed out the photo credit, writing, "PC is highlighted."

Lately, Rashmika also shared a glimpse of what her daily routine looked like while she rested at home amid her hip injury. Reflecting on the change in her routine, the actress admitted that she is not usually accustomed to staying at home for such a long period. She wrote, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long."

Rashmika went on to reflect on how slowing down can initially feel unsettling when one is used to constantly hustling. She wrote, "It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary.." She then seemingly described it as a lesson in life, adding, "maybe that’s what is life." The actress also expressed gratitude for the love and positivity surrounding her during her recovery. She concluded, "Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude.