Did Vijay Deverakonda Demand 50 Assistants & Six Caravans For Ranabaali? Team Reacts To Rumours

Actor Vijay Deverakonda's team denied rumours claiming that he made extravagant demands on the sets of his upcoming film Ranabaali, after a screenshot went viral on social media platforms.

For those unversed, the controversy began when a screenshot of what appeared to be a news article started circulating online. The alleged report claimed that Vijay had demanded multiple caravans and dozens of assistants while working on Ranabaali, forcing producers Mythri Movie Makers to approach the producers' council.

The screenshot, which was made to look like it had been published by entertainment portal 123Telugu, carried the headline, “RANABAALI : 5-6 Caravans on Sets for Hero, 40-50 Assistants, Mythri Goes to Producers Council.”

However, Vijay's team dismissed the allegations and clarified that the screenshot was fake.

“Beware of a targeted misinformation campaign by certain individuals on X/Twitter aimed at maligning Vijay Deverakonda. Fake screenshots, falsely made to look like they originated from news portals and apps, are being circulated on social media (especially X) claiming that Vijay Deverakonda has demanded 5–6 caravans for #Ranabaali. These claims are completely baseless. Please do not believe or spread such rumours,” read a statement shared by his team.

The publication whose name was allegedly used in the fake screenshot also issued a clarification, stating that it had never published such an article. The website further warned of legal action against those responsible for misusing its brand name to spread misinformation.

The incident comes as Vijay remains busy with multiple projects. The actor was last seen in Kingdom (2025).

Currently, Vijay is shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola's Rowdy Janardhana, co-starring Keerthy Suresh. He also has Rahul Sankrithyan's Ranabaali in the pipeline, which features Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Ranabaali will mark Vijay and Rashmika's on-screen reunion after the success of Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). The pair, who kept their relationship largely private for years, got engaged in Hyderabad last October and tied the knot earlier this year in the presence of family and close friends.

Meanwhile, Rashmika is currently enjoying the success of Cocktail 2 and is also set to appear in Mysaa and Ranabaali.