Rashmika Mandanna's Handcrafted Orange Kurta Set Costs ₹33,000; Here's What Makes It Special

Rashmika Mandanna once again proved why she is considered one of the most stylish actresses in the industry. She recently stepped out in a stunning orange ethnic ensemble while promoting her latest film, Cocktail 2, and the look caught the attention of fashion enthusiasts.

For the promotional event, Rashmika chose a handcrafted kurta set from Aamra by Lavanya. The outfit featured a yolk-fit kurta adorned with delicate embroidery along the neckline, giving it an elegant appeal. She paired it with zari-striped straight pants and a matching dupatta that stood out for its hand-painted Kalamkari floral artwork.

About the outfit

The ensemble blended traditional craftsmanship with modern elegance. Crafted using a mix of silk, Banarasi Chanderi silk and cotton satin, the outfit offered both comfort and sophistication.

One of its most unique elements was the hand-painted Kalamkari detailing on the dupatta, ensuring that every piece remains distinctive and slightly different from the next.

Adding to the charm of the look was its flow and breezy silhouette, making it an ideal choice for promotional appearances and sophisticated ethnic look. Rashmika kept the styling graceful and understated.

Hair and makeup

Rashmika's makeup was soft, fresh and understated, allowing the outfit to remain the focal point. She wore a natural-finish base with a subtle glow.

The eyes were defined with kohl-lined waterlines and soft brown eyeshadow. A muted nude-rose lipstick complemented the warm tones of the outfit. Also, minimal blush and a hint of highlighter created a naturally radiant look. A tiny red bindi added a traditional touch and tied the entire look together beautifully.

She accessorised with gold-toned earrings featuring pearl drops and matching bracelets.

The actress' hair was styled in soft, loose waves with a center parting.

Rashmika's look was curated by celebrity stylists Anaita Shroff Adajania and Sukriti Grover, with assistance from Bhavna Rajani.

While the craftsmanship and design were appreciated, the price of the ensemble also grabbed attention. The orange kurta set is available on the brand's website and comes with a price tag of Rs 33,000.

Rashmika has consistently impressed fans with her fashion choices, whether she is embracing traditional Indian wear or experimenting with chic casual looks. Her ability to carry ethnic outfits with ease and elegance has often made her a favourite among fashion watchers.

On the professional front, the actor is currently enjoying the success of Cocktail 2, which has been receiving positive responses from audiences.