Samantha Ruth Prabhu Makes Vibrant Fashion Statement In ₹1.16 Lakh Lime Green Saree At Maa Inti Bangaaram Event

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Lime Green Saree Costs More Than Rs 1 Lakh | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Maa Inti Bangaaram, slated to hit cinemas worldwide on June 19, 2026, once again proved why she remains a fashion favourite. The actress turned heads in a stunning lime green saree at a promotional event for the film in Hyderabad. Samantha's latest ethnic look perfectly showcased her effortless style and ability to make a simple outfit look elegant and fashionable.

What Samantha Ruth Prabhu Wore?

For the event, Samantha opted for a lime green saree from Lajjoo C, priced at Rs 79,900, according to the brand's website. Crafted from organza, the saree featured delicate floral motif embellishments on the pallu and gota detailing along the border, adding a touch of elegance to the vibrant drape.

She paired it with a matching blouse from the same label, priced at Rs 36,900. Made from Banarasi silk, the blouse featured a flattering V-neckline and sleeves accentuated with intricate Marodi embroidery in gold zari thread. Together, the saree and blouse came with a total price tag of Rs 1,16,800, making for a luxurious ethnic ensemble.

For accessories, Samantha opted for minimal jewellery, allowing her lime green saree to take center stage. Keeping her beauty look fresh and elegant, the actress chose dewy makeup that enhanced her natural glow. She completed the look with glossy lips, blushy cheeks, and a classic black bindi, adding a subtle traditional touch that perfectly complemented her vibrant ethnic ensemble.

For her hair, Samantha left her tresses open, perfectly complementing the effortless charm of her ethnic ensemble.

About Maa Inti Bangaram

Maa Inti Bangaram is a family action-comedy directed by Nandini Reddy, marking her reunion with Samantha Ruth Prabhu after their successful 2019 film Oh! Baby. The screenplay is penned by Raj Nidimoru and Vasanth Maringanti.

The film features Gulshan Devaiah, Diganth Manchale, Gautami Tadimalla, Sreemukhi, Manjusha, and Srinivas Gavireddy in key roles.