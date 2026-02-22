Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reveals If Trolls Bother Her On Social Media: 'If You Bring Negativity Into My Home...'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Trolls | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who tied the knot with The Family Man director Raj Nidimoru in 2025, maintains a positive presence on social media, always inspiring her fans with her work, fitness routine, and more. Recently, the actress hosted a Q&A session on her Instagram handle, where she asked fans to share something that has been lingering on their minds.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Negativity & Trolls

On Sunday, February 22, an user questioned Samantha, "How do you feel reading comments on social media they might be positive or negative?" In response, the actress gave a straight and powerful reply, saying, "Praise doesn't move me. Trolls don't either. But if you bring negativity into my home, I will block you. The same way I keep my space clean, I keep this page clean. Being blocked doesn't mean you affected me. It just means you're not welcome here."

In January 2026, Samantha attended the reception hosted by President Droupadi Murmu on the 77th Republic Day in Delhi. The evening was attended by President Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President António Costa, and brought together celebrated voices from across culture, industry, and public life in a spirit of unity and national pride.

On January 27, the actress took to her Instagram handle to pen an emotional note. She wrote, "Growing up, there were no cheerleaders… no inner voice that ever suggested I’d be here one day. No roadmap… Dreams like this once felt too big to even imagine. I just kept showing up, in a country that allowed that to be enough! Forever grateful."

Samanth Ruth Prabhu Work Front

Samantha will be seen next in Maa Inti Bangaram, which is slated to release on May 15. Next, she has Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom with Aditya Roy Kapur.