 Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post Flaunting ₹1.5 Crore Diamond Ring Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDid Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post Flaunting ₹1.5 Crore Diamond Ring Goes Viral

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post Flaunting ₹1.5 Crore Diamond Ring Goes Viral

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru got married on December 1 at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. Soon after sharing wedding photos, fans noticed she had been wearing her Rs 1.5 crore portrait-cut diamond ring since February, hinting at a secret engagement. Samantha was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was married to Shhyamali De.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 04:05 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. On Monday afternoon, shortly after reports of their wedding surfaced, Samantha shared dreamy wedding photos with Raj on her social media handle, confirming their union.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Engaged In February?

Following the announcement, fans noticed that her older photos from as far back as February featured a massive Rs 1.5 crore ring on the ring finger of her left hand, hinting that the couple might have been engaged since then. In the first set of photos she posted, a close-up shot showed Samantha resting her face on her hand, subtly flaunting the giant ring.

Check it out:

FPJ Shorts
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
'Will Always Be Brothers': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah After Breakfast Meeting 2.0 With DK Shivakumar
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
Virat Kohli Seen In Intense Talk With BCCI Selector Pragyan Ojha At Airport Amid Rumours Of Tension With Gautam Gambhir - VIDEO
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
ICSI CS Executive, Professional December Exam Admit Card 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Indian Family In Finland Builds 'Adorable Ice Home' Using Coulourful Frozen Bricks In 2 Degrees; Wins Hearts On Internet
Read Also
Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His...
article-image

After February, Samantha was frequently seen wearing the same ring on her finger, the very ring Raj placed on her hand during their wedding ceremony. Fans later realised that she had been subtly hinting at their relationship status for months.

Samantha's unique ring features a portrait-cut diamond, designed by Athens-based Theodoros Savopoulos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru

Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the photos, "01.12.2025," with white heart emojis. 

Since Samantha is a Tamilian, she wore a traditional red silk saree from Arpita Mehta's collection, which was a custom handwoven flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery while Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

Samantha and Raj performed Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

Read Also
'If You Make A Choice...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Shares FIRST Post After...
article-image

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Emily In Paris Season 5 OTT Release Date Revealed: Here's To Know Everything About The Popular...

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's Wedding On December 7? Cricketer’s Brother Breaks Silence On...

Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal's Wedding On December 7? Cricketer’s Brother Breaks Silence On...

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Sold 30K Plus Tickets Till Now

Dhurandhar Advance Booking Report: Ranveer Singh Starrer Has Sold 30K Plus Tickets Till Now

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post...

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post...

'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead...

'Gaurav Khanna Deserves To Win': Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly Shows Support For Her 'Kapadia Ji' Ahead...