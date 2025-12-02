Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Secretly Engaged In February? Actress' OLD Post Flaunting ₹1.5 Crore Diamond Ring Goes Viral

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu and director Raj Nidimoru tied the knot on December 1 in an intimate ceremony at Sadhguru's Isha Foundation in Coimbatore. On Monday afternoon, shortly after reports of their wedding surfaced, Samantha shared dreamy wedding photos with Raj on her social media handle, confirming their union.

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu & Raj Nidimoru Get Engaged In February?

Following the announcement, fans noticed that her older photos from as far back as February featured a massive Rs 1.5 crore ring on the ring finger of her left hand, hinting that the couple might have been engaged since then. In the first set of photos she posted, a close-up shot showed Samantha resting her face on her hand, subtly flaunting the giant ring.

Check it out:

After February, Samantha was frequently seen wearing the same ring on her finger, the very ring Raj placed on her hand during their wedding ceremony. Fans later realised that she had been subtly hinting at their relationship status for months.

Samantha's unique ring features a portrait-cut diamond, designed by Athens-based Theodoros Savopoulos.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Wedding Photos With Raj Nidimoru

Sharing the photos, Samantha captioned the photos, "01.12.2025," with white heart emojis.

Since Samantha is a Tamilian, she wore a traditional red silk saree from Arpita Mehta's collection, which was a custom handwoven flaming red banarsi sari crafted in pure Katan satin silk, pairing it with traditional gold jewellery while Raj wore a white kurta with a beige Nehru jacket.

Samantha and Raj performed Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha ceremony at the Linga Bhairavi Devi temple within the Isha Yoga Centre.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was previously married to Naga Chaitanya, and Nidimoru was previously married to Shhyamali De.