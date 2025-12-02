Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru after dating for a while. On Monday, the actress shared photos from her wedding with Raj, which took place at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Tamil Nadu.

Is Raj Nidimoru Still Married To 1st Wife Shhyamali De?

Following the wedding announcement, Raj is now grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons after a post shared by his ex-wife Shhyamali De's friend claimed that he is still married to Shhyamali.

On Monday evening, Shhyamali's friend Bhavna Tapadia re-shared the same image posted by her friend and made a shocking statement, "To all those who are asking me… last time I checked, she was still married, and the last time was NOW." The photo shows a woman with her eyes closed, adorned with a striking red bindi and a long streak of sindoor.

Check it out:

Over this image, she added a philosophical verse about karmic bonds, writing, "Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home… When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end."

As of now, neither Raj or Shhyamali have reacted.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening after rumours of Raj and Samantha's wedding were doing the rounds, Shhyamali took to Instagram Stories to share a note which read, "Desperate people do desperate things."

Raj and Shhyamali have not yet issued an official statement. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple reportedly got divorced in 2022.

In fact, since 2022, Shhyamali has not shared any photos with Raj on her Instagram handle. Her last post featuring him was from their wedding anniversary that same year, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status.