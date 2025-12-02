 Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentIs Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His Wedding With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu married director Raj Nidimoru at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Coimbatore, sharing wedding photos on Monday. Soon after, Raj faced backlash after his ex-wife Shhyamali De's friend claimed she is 'still married,' sharing a sindoor-clad photo, though without naming him. The post sparked speculation, while Raj and Shhyamali have not issued any official statement yet.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 02, 2025, 12:25 PM IST
article-image
Photo Via Instagram

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu tied the knot with director Raj Nidimoru after dating for a while. On Monday, the actress shared photos from her wedding with Raj, which took place at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple in Tamil Nadu.

Is Raj Nidimoru Still Married To 1st Wife Shhyamali De?

Following the wedding announcement, Raj is now grabbing attention for all the wrong reasons after a post shared by his ex-wife Shhyamali De's friend claimed that he is still married to Shhyamali.

On Monday evening, Shhyamali's friend Bhavna Tapadia re-shared the same image posted by her friend and made a shocking statement, "To all those who are asking me… last time I checked, she was still married, and the last time was NOW." The photo shows a woman with her eyes closed, adorned with a striking red bindi and a long streak of sindoor.

FPJ Shorts
Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online
Viral Video: Kindergarten Girls ‘Serious Lunch Meeting’ Melts Hearts Online
SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss
SHOCKING! OGC Nice Fans Broke Into Team Bus, Punched & Spat On Players After 6th Straight Loss
Viral Video Claims On-Duty Chinese Robot Spotted At Indo-China Border By Indian Troops; WATCH
Viral Video Claims On-Duty Chinese Robot Spotted At Indo-China Border By Indian Troops; WATCH
Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said What
Sanchar Saathi Face-Off In Parliament: Congress Calls It ‘Snooping App’, BJP Hits Out; Who Said What

Check it out:

Read Also
'If You Make A Choice...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Shares FIRST Post After...
article-image

Over this image, she added a philosophical verse about karmic bonds, writing, "Through the bond of past debts (runānubandha), one becomes connected with pets, spouse, children, and home… When those karmic debts are exhausted, those relationships come to an end."

As of now, neither Raj or Shhyamali have reacted.

Meanwhile, on Sunday evening after rumours of Raj and Samantha's wedding were doing the rounds, Shhyamali took to Instagram Stories to share a note which read, "Desperate people do desperate things."

Raj and Shhyamali have not yet issued an official statement. However, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the couple reportedly got divorced in 2022.

In fact, since 2022, Shhyamali has not shared any photos with Raj on her Instagram handle. Her last post featuring him was from their wedding anniversary that same year, further fuelling speculation about their relationship status.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On...

'Love In Vietnam' Starring Shantanu Maheshwari & Avneet Kaur To Release In Korean Theatres On...

'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur...

'Tanya Mittal's Bodyshaming Remark Took Me Back To My Darkest Phase': Bigg Boss 19's Ashnoor Kaur...

Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His...

Is Raj Nidimoru STILL Married To Shhyamali De? Her Friend Makes SHOCKING Revelation After His...

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 2: Anupama & Armaan Fail To Unite Dadi & Maa Sa

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Written Update, December 2: Anupama & Armaan Fail To Unite Dadi & Maa Sa

'My Biggest Inspiration Remains Johny Lever': Says Comedian Atul Khatri| FPJ Exclusive

'My Biggest Inspiration Remains Johny Lever': Says Comedian Atul Khatri| FPJ Exclusive