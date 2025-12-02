'If You Make A Choice...': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya Shares FIRST Post After She Marries Boyfriend Raj Nidimoru

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu surprised fans on Monday by sharing wedding photos with her boyfriend Raj Nidimoru, after they exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony attended only by close friends and family at Sadhguru's Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, at the Linga Bhairavi Temple. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya from 2017 to 2021. Following the wedding announcement, her ex-husband shared his first post on social media, prompting social media users to wonder about the timing of it.

Naga Chaitanya's First Post After Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Wedding

Chaitanya took to Instagram to post about his series Dhootha, which was released on December 1, 2023. He wrote, "#Dhootha is a show that proved that if as an actor you make a choice based in creativity and honesty and you give it your best shot .. people will connect. They will receive and give you back that energy. Thank you! 2 years of dhootha! Love to the team that made this happen."

Check it out: