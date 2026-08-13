'Slowing Down Seems Scary': Rashmika Mandanna Shares Life Update Amid Hip Injury Recovery

Rashmika Mandanna Shares Life Update Amid Hip Injury Recovery |

Rashmika Mandanna shared a slew of photos on social media, giving fans a glimpse into her life while recovering from a hip bone injury. The actress offered a peek into her everyday routine and the moments she has been spending at home. The Animal actress captioned her post, "My days always look like this if ever I am just home for this long."

In one of the photos, Rashmika was seen wearing an oversized T-shirt and posing with her eyeglasses. The other pictures featured her spending quality time with her family, her fur baby Aura and husband Vijay Deverakonda.

Rashmika further reflected on how her perspective has changed while taking a break from her otherwise hectic routine. She added, "It’s amazing how when you are hustling your days away the other side which is ‘slowing down’ seems scary but when you are pushed into ‘slowing down’ - the hustling like a crazy person now seems scary..maybe that’s what is life."

Amid her recovery journey, the actress said she has been surrounded by love, positivity, prayers and gratitude. She concluded her heartfelt note by writing, "Being engulfed in so much love and surrounded with so much positivity prayers and gratitude."

Fans flooded the comment section with love and noticed several details in the photos and videos. While some fans admired her flower-shaped mangalsutra, others continued to wish her a speedy recovery. One fan wrote, "Hope you get well soon rushies big virtual hug to you." Another drew attention to her mangalsutra, writing, "Your mangalsutra."

What Happened To Rashmika Mandanna?

Rashmika Mandanna is currently recovering from a hip injury she sustained while shooting for her upcoming film Mysaa. The actress recently revealed that one of her hip tendons detached while performing a dance sequence, leaving her in considerable pain and forcing her to take a break from her hectic work schedule.

Opening up about her recovery, Rashmika said the injury made her realise that she had been pushing her body too hard. She wrote that she should "treat my body like a human, not a machine." The actress claimed that she had back to back three injuries. Explaining what exactly happened to her, Rashmika said, "So there are 4 tendons on each side of your hip that connects your hip to your leg and one of those tendons on my right hip apparently had detached and that has to attach again, for me to be able to lift my leg up and stuff.. and this happened during my dance shoot for Mysaa."