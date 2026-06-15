'Protect Your Inner Child': Rashmika Mandanna Says Her Secret To Beauty Isn't Skincare — It's The People Around You

Actress Rashmika Mandanna may be gearing up for the release of Cocktail 2 alongside Kriti Sanon and Shahid Kapoor, but her latest Instagram Q&A has fans talking about something far more personal, her refreshing take on beauty. And no, it has nothing to do with skincare routines, expensive serums or beauty hacks. For Rashmika, true beauty comes from protecting joy and surrounding yourself with people who do the same.

Beauty, according to Rashmika

During an interactive session with fans on Instagram, one user asked the actress the age-old question: "What's ur secret to beauty?" Instead of recommending products or wellness trends, Rashmika shared a heartfelt response that instantly resonated with fans.

"I'd have to say - Be with people who'll protect the inner child in you, be happy and protect the child in themselves, and you both be happy, and you'll be happy," she said.

Her answer quickly went viral, with fans praising the actress for focusing on emotional wellbeing and happiness rather than outward appearances.

Check out the video below:

The Q&A session also offered a glimpse into her current state of mind. When asked to describe her life in a few words, Rashmika simply replied, "A dream come true."

Another fan wanted to know the happiest thing she has ever done. Her answer was short but deeply personal: "Get married to my best friend," she wrote, referring to husband Vijay Deverakonda.

Traditional look with minimal glam

The Q&A video was recorded before Rashmika headed out with Vijay Deverakonda to Thummanpet village in Telangana, where the couple attended an event honouring academically bright students under a scholarship initiative.

For the occasion, Rashmika embraced understated elegance in a mustard-yellow saree with deep brown borders. She paired the drape with a matching brown blouse and layered gold necklaces that instantly elevated the look.

Keeping her accessories the main hero, she added delicate earrings, a sleek watch and rings, allowing the jewellery to complement rather than overpower the outfit. Her makeup remained soft and natural, while a tiny bindi and sindoor added a traditional touch. She tied her hair into a neat bun adorned with fragrant mogra flowers, completing a look that was simple and effortlessly charming.