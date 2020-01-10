Raghu jumps on Instagram trend of parents pretending to be newborns, writes poem on behalf of son Rhythm

MTV Roadies famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy on January 6 and the couple has named him Rhythm.

On Friday, Raghu jumped on the latest Instagram trend of parents pretending to be newborns. He shared his son's cute picture on the photo-sharing app with a poem on behalf of the new-born Rhythm.

The caption read, "I was born at the moment of creation. I permeate the universe. Like light. Like love. I am present in the very ebb and flow of life. I can be felt in every heart beat. You can hear me in every song. I can be found in the changing of seasons and in raindrops falling on a face turned up to the heavens. I cannot be contained in any one culture. I transcend countries and continents. I am global. Nay, I am Cosmic. Eternal. I am Rhythm. Hello World!"