Television

Updated on

Raghu Ram and wife Natalie name baby boy Rythm, say 'it can't be linked with any religion'

By FPJ Web Desk

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy.

Raghu Ram and wife Natalie name baby boy Rythm, say 'it can't be linked with any religion'

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy. Natalie gave birth to a baby boy on January 6 and the couple has named him Rhythm.

Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa, in December last year. The couple has finally welcomed their first child and Natalie opted for a water birth. The hopistal took to it's Instagram page and released the statement stating both the mother and the baby are doing fine.

View this post on Instagram

MTV âRoadiesâ famed TV producer and actor Raghu RamÂ and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di LuccioÂ welcomed their newborn Baby Boy on January 6, 2020 at Surya Hospitals, Mumbai. She delivered under the supervision of Dr. Ameet Dhurandhar, Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, Surya Hospitals. She laboured in a pool of water and had a normal delivery. Dr. Bhupendra Avasthi and Dr. Samantha Castellino, Pediatricians â Surya Hospitals, who attended the delivery, said, âThe baby was delivered healthy and normal, both mother and baby are doing fineâ. A big congratulations from Surya Hospitals family!! #raghuramÂ #mtvÂ #roadiesÂ #nataliediluccioÂ #parentsÂ #babyboyÂ #newparentsÂ #congratulationsÂ #suryahospitalsÂ #mumbaiÂ #goodtimesÂ #celebrationsÂ #bollywoodÂ #bollywoodnews

A post shared by Surya Hospitals (@suryahospitals) on

Raghu Ram in an interview to Mumbai Mirror also spoke about why he named the baby Rhythm. Raghu said they wanted to,"find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion."

The host of MTV India reality shows had announced the pregnancy earlier last year on Instagram. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself touching his wife's baby bump as she held up a pair of blue baby shoes and captioned the image: "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! Natalie Di Luccio. #OverTheMoon."

(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in