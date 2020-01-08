Raghu Ram and wife Natalie name baby boy Rythm, say 'it can't be linked with any religion'

MTV "Roadies" famed TV producer and actor Raghu Ram and his Canadian singer wife Natalie Di Luccio have been blessed with a baby boy. Natalie gave birth to a baby boy on January 6 and the couple has named him Rhythm.
Raghu and Natalie tied the knot in Goa, in December last year. The couple has finally welcomed their first child and Natalie opted for a water birth. The hopistal took to it's Instagram page and released the statement stating both the mother and the baby are doing fine.
Raghu Ram in an interview to Mumbai Mirror also spoke about why he named the baby Rhythm. Raghu said they wanted to,"find a multi-cultural, multi-national and multi-lingual name to reflect our union. So, we picked Rhythm. More, importantly, it can't be linked with any religion."
The host of MTV India reality shows had announced the pregnancy earlier last year on Instagram. He shared a picture on Instagram of himself touching his wife's baby bump as she held up a pair of blue baby shoes and captioned the image: "Getting ready for the biggest adventure of my life yet! Natalie Di Luccio. #OverTheMoon."
