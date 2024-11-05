Radhika Apte Opens Up About Tough First Trimester: 'Was Filming At 40 Degrees For 3 Months, Having Meltdown'

Radhika Apte took her fans by surprise after she appeared at the BFI London Film Festival, proudly displaying her baby bump while announcing her first pregnancy with husband Benedict Taylor. Recently, the actress opened up about her pregnancy and said that initially she had no plans for an official announcement as she wanted to keep it private.

Speaking to ETimes, Radhika said that she was in 'denial' for 2 weeks after learning about her pregnancy and shared that she and her husband never planned to have children. She also opened up about her first trimester, mentioning struggles with terrible bloating, severe constipation, and nausea.

Radhika revealed that she was also shooting for three months in 40 degrees heat. "I was having a meltdown all the time. And people were telling me you need to be happy because you're having a child. I wanted to punch them. I'm telling you that I'm suffering and you're telling me to be happy."

Radhika shared that pregnancy has been quite a twist and a significant turning point for her, as it was a lot to process.

"I also never looked into what pregnancy means or what happens when you're pregnant. What are the changes that the body goes through? There's so much sacredness attached to pregnancy that nobody tells you the truth because pregnancy is very hard. Pregnancy is not fun. Some people have a better pregnancy; for some, it's easier than other people. But it's a very subjective case. Pregnancy is very hard, and bodies constantly go through very big changes," added Apte.

Radhika shared that during her first trimester, she was working on 2 projects, but had a bad experience as one of the project was not pregnancy-friendly, and that the people involved were also not very supportive.

Radhika and Benedict's baby is due in December.