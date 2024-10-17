 Who Is Benedict Taylor? Know Everything About Radhika Apte's Husband
Who Is Benedict Taylor? Know Everything About Radhika Apte's Husband

Radhika Apte has always remained private about her personal and married life

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 11:08 AM IST
article-image

Actress Radhika Apte is expecting her first child with her husband, music composer, Benedict Taylor. On Thursday, Radhika made a stylish appearance on the red carpet at the ongoing BFI London Film Festival for the screening of her film Sister Midnight. She shared photos from the event on Instagram and her pregnancy glow is unmissable in the visuals.

Soon after Radhika dropped the photos, fans and followers congratulated her. It also came as a surprise for many as a section of social media users said they did not even know that Radhika is married.

The actress has always remained private about her personal life. Now, as Radhika's pregnancy has come to light, netizens are curious to know about her husband.

Radhika Apte Pregnant 12 Years After Marriage, Flaunts Baby Bump On Red Carpet Of Film Festival...
article-image

Who is Benedict Taylor?

Radhika and Benedict tied the knot at an intimate wedding in Northern England in 2012.

Benedict is a British violinist, musician and composer. He has worked on various film and theater projects. He is also known for his contributions to music of Indian projects.

Benedict has composed music for Indian films and web shows like Udta Punjab, Kohrra, Heeramandi, Newton, Ghoul, Laal Kaptaan, Killer Soup, Ghost Stories, Ship of Theseus, Gurgaon and more.

Benedict works with musician Naren and they are popularly known as 'Naren & Benedict'.

Benedict also maintains a relatively low profile regarding his personal life.

Radhika and Benedict's love life

According to media reports, Radhika and Benedict met each other for the first time in London, where the actress had travelled to learn contemporary dance. The fell in love and started dating. They were reportedly in a long-distance relationship for a couple of years.

In an earlier interview, Radhika had revealed that they always tried to meet each other every month. She stated that either Benedict used to come to India or she went to London.

They lived together before getting married in a private ceremony in 2012, followed by an official celebration in 2013.

