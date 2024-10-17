 Radhika Apte Pregnant 12 Years After Marriage, Flaunts Baby Bump On Red Carpet Of Film Festival (PHOTOS)
Radhika Apte married music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012

Ria SharmaUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 07:27 AM IST
Actress Radhika Apte, who tied the know with British music composer Benedict Taylor in 2012, is expecting her first child. On Thursday (October 17), the actress attended the UK premiere of her film, Sister Midnight, and that is where she flaunted her baby bump.

Radhika took to her official Instagram account to share photos from the event. Radhika wore a black bodycon dress and surprised her fans and followers with her baby bump. Before this, the actress did not share anything related to her pregnancy on social media. 

Radhika's pregnancy glow was unmissable in the pictures. Take a look at her pictures here:

Soon after Radhika dropped the photos, fans and followers congratulated her. "Omg!! She's pregnant... How exciting," a user commented under her post.

Another wrote, "Ah, congrats on the premiere and your pregnancy. You are magnificent on the red carpet."

" Congratulations superstar!! You look fabulous and such great news," read another comment.

Radhika has always remaind private about her personal life. In fact, when she shared photos of her baby bump, a section of social media users said that they didn't even know Radhika was married.

