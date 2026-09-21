 Raaka: Atlee And Allu Arjun's Film Sets Guinness World Record For Most People Motion-Captured In Real-Time; BTS Video Will Blow Your Mind - Watch
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Raaka: Atlee And Allu Arjun's Film Sets Guinness World Record For Most People Motion-Captured In Real-Time; BTS Video Will Blow Your Mind - Watch

Atlee's Raaka has earned a Guinness World Record before its release, with 37 performers motion-captured simultaneously in real time. A BTS video shows the record-setting shot and international teams working on the film. Allu Arjun said the achievement pushes cinema's boundaries, while Atlee thanked the team that believed in his vision.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Monday, September 21, 2026, 07:25 PM IST
Raaka: Atlee And Allu Arjun's Film Sets Guinness World Record For Most People Motion-Captured In Real-Time; BTS Video Will Blow Your Mind - Watch
Raaka Sets Guinness World Record | X (Twitter)

Atlee's Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. On Monday, Atlee celebrated his 40th birthday, and the makers shared a special announcement revealing that the film, even before its release, has set a Guinness World Record. Raaka has set a Guinness World Record for the Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time. 37 performers were captured simultaneously.

Sun Pictures tweeted, "HISTORY MADE 🏆 A global triumph that takes Indian cinema to the world stage! 🌎 #Raaka sets a Guinness World Record for the “Most People Motion-Captured in Real-Time”, with 37 performers captured simultaneously! Mr. Allu Arjun and Mr. Atlee received the Guinness World Records certificate, marking this historic achievement."

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Raaka BTS Video

The makers have shared a behind-the-scenes video, in which it is shown how the motion-capture technology is used in the movie, and teams from across the world are working on the film. The BTS video shows the particular shot, which featured 37 performers together, and it will blow your mind.

Watch the video below...

After watching this BTS video, we surely have great expectations from the movie.

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Allu Arjun And Atlee On Guinness World Record

While talking about Raaka setting the Guinness World Record, the Pushpa actor said, “We are extremely proud of this remarkable achievement, which pushes the boundaries of cinema and sets a new benchmark on a global scale. It is a proud moment for the entire team, and we are grateful to Guinness World Records for officially recognising this feat and honouring our efforts."

He further praised Atlee and said that this achievement would not have been possible without the filmmaker's vision.

Atlee added, “Growing up, we always heard about Guinness World Records with so much wonder, never imagining that one day we would be blessed to achieve one ourselves. To receive this recognition for bringing 37 motion-capture assets together in a single shoot feels truly surreal and deeply humbling. For me, it is a reminder that when we dream big and work together with complete belief, sometimes the impossible becomes possible. With God’s grace, I’m deeply grateful to my entire team who believed in this dream and made this moment ours.”

Raaka Release Date

While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the film, reportedly Raaka will hit the big screens in December 2027. However, there's no confirmation about it.

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