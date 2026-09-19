Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Welcome Second Child; Couple Blessed With One More Baby Girl After Dua

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Blessed With One More Baby Girl After Dua | Instagram

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone welcomed their second child on Saturday, September 19, 2026. The actors already have a daughter named Dua Padukone Singh, and now, they have been blessed with one more baby girl. Ranveer and Deepika took to Instagram to inform their fans about the good news. Dua was born on September 8, 2024, and now, after two years, the Bajirao Mastani actors have become parents once again. On Friday, they were clicked together at the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai, and everyone was expecting that maybe soon the actress would deliver.

Check out the post below...

Fans Congratulate Ranveer And Deepika

Reacting to the good news, a fan commented, "DEEPVEEEER IS A MOM OF TWO GIRLS 😭🤍 Welcome to the world, little princess 🎀 My heart is so full for you both!! Two little girls growing up surrounded by so much love (sic)."

Another fan wrote, "It's Radhashtmi today. Wow what a day... welcome to the world baby girl 😘 congratulations (sic)." One more fan commented, "Aww my dream couple💖 got my dream- two girlies😍😍 touchwood! (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Deepika Padukone Pregnancy Announcement

In April this year, the couple announced that they are expecting their second child. They shared a cute picture of Dua holding the pregnancy test, which showed the positive result. Check out the post below...

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Wedding

Ranveer and Deepika started dating after starring in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela. The couple tied the knot in 2018, and later, multiple times, there were reports of them expecting a child. However, finally, in 2024, they were blessed with Dua, and now, after two years, the couple is blessed with one more baby girl.

Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone Upcoming Movies

Ranveer will next be seen in Pralay, which is currently in production. Meanwhile, Deepika's next release will be King, which is slated to hit the big screens on December 24, 2026.