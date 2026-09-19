'Don’t Think Even Avatar Has Visuals Like That': Cibi Chakaravarthi Compares Allu Arjun's Raaka To James Cameron's Film - Watch Video

Cibi Chakaravarthi Compares Allu Arjun's Raaka To Avatar | Instagram

Atlee's Raaka, starring Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited upcoming movies. The first look of the film featuring Allu Arjun has already created a fantastic pre-release buzz. On Saturday, many directors attended the music launch of Tamil film Baththa, including Atlee. At the event, filmmaker Cibi Chakaravarthi praised Atlee and compared Raaka to Avatar.

Cibi said, “I have seen the visuals of his films; he showed them to me. Sir, I don’t think even Avatar has visuals like that. Everyone will see what I’m talking about in three days. The visuals were extraordinary.” Watch video below...

Well, reportedly, the makers are going to release the first look of the film on Atlee's 40th birthday, September 21, 2026.

Netizens React To Raaka Avatar Comparison

Reacting to the video, a netizen tweeted, "No one's expecting Raaka to match Avatar, he told that put of emotion. People who think Raaka will be on par with Avatar are fools (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "First understand the sentence properly Director @CforCib even I have never seen anything like this in the movie Avatar His motive to say that he haven’t seen these kinds of creatures before not even in the movie Avatar not that #Raaka is better than Avatar (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Everything was said by the director or the cast. But with Raaka - Atlee or the cast never said that. So if they speak then you can add it on the list and I believe Atlee will deliver it because for Tamil audience we know what Atlee could deliver and he will. Wait for the outcome (sic)."

Raaka - A Global Triumph

On Saturday, the makers of Raaka shared a video, in which they hinted to what to expect from the film. The video read captions like, "Beyond what seemed possible. We dared to imagine. We dared to achieve. Raaka - A Global Triumph (sic)." Watch the video below...

Raaka Cast

While it is officially announced that Allu Arjun and Deepika will be seen in the film, reportedly, the movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, and Mrunal Thakur. However, the casting of other actresses has not been confirmed yet.

Raaka Release Date

While the makers have not yet officially announced the release date of the movie, reportedly, Raaka is slated to hit the big screens on December 2027.