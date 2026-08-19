'This Is Huge, Wildest Crossover': Netizens Can't Keep Calm As Will Smith Reportedly Set To Join Allu Arjun & Deepika Padukone's Raaka

Will Smith In Allu Arjun's Raaka? | Photo Via Instagram

Allu Arjun and Deepika Padukone’s upcoming sci-fi epic Raaka, directed by Atlee, has already generated considerable buzz, and a new report could take the excitement surrounding the project to another level. Hollywood star Will Smith is reportedly set to join the film and may shoot his portions during an upcoming overseas schedule.

Will Smith To Join Raaka?

According to a report by Mid-Day, Smith was approached in 2025 to play the primary antagonist, and after discussions reportedly continued for around a year, he is now said to be preparing to shoot his portions for the film.

The report further stated that the overseas location for Smith’s schedule has not yet been finalised, with the shoot expected to take place after September, depending on the actor’s availability.

Netizens React

The reported casting has already sent social media into a frenzy, with netizens describing the possibility of Allu Arjun and Will Smith sharing the screen as a 'wildest crossover.'

One social media user wrote, "The biggest crossover ever?" Another commented, "Two forces joining together — India’s biggest actor Allu Arjun, America’s biggest actor Will Smith. RIP box office."

Another fan called it "THE WILDEST CROSSOVER IN INDIAN CINEMA", while referencing a potential collaboration involving Shah Rukh Khan, Allu Arjun and Will Smith. A further reaction read, "This is HUGE," alongside fire and excitement emojis.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

However, there has been no official confirmation from Will Smith, Allu Arjun, Atlee or the makers of Raaka regarding the actor’s reported involvement. For now, the casting remains unconfirmed and is based on reports and speculation.

About Raaka

Raaka is reportedly being made on a massive budget of over Rs. 1,000 crore and is planned as a two-part film. The sci-fi epic is said to feature four leading actresses across its two timelines. Mrunal Thakur will reportedly play the female lead in the modern-day portion, while Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are said to be part of the historical timeline.

The movie is expected to hit the theatres in late 2027.