Atlee To Use Body Double For Deepika Padukone In Raaka's Intense Action Sequences Amid Pregnancy, Prioritises Safety: Report

Body double to step in for Deepika Padukone in Raaka action scenes | Photo Via YouTube

Actress Deepika Padukone will next be seen in Raaka alongside Allu Arjun, directed by Atlee, marking her first project after welcoming daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024. She reportedly still has around 50 days of shoot left. However, fresh reports suggest that due to her second pregnancy, a body double may be used for most of the intense action sequences for safety reasons.

Deepika Padukone's Actions Scenes To Be Done Using Body Double

According to Bollywood Hungama, "Atlee was overjoyed when he heard the news of Deepika's pregnancy. Instead of panicking on his shoot schedule, he sat down with his team and came up with a plan B. Most of the key action sequences featuring Deepika Padukone will now be done using her body double. The actress has already given some close up sequences and the same will be merged using VFX for the final print."

Deepika Padukone Has Major Action Sequence With Allu Arjun

Furthermore, the report stated that the makers of Raaka do not want to risk having Deepika Padukone perform all the action stunts, as the film features an action-packed role for her. She reportedly has a grand entry and a major action sequence with Allu Arjun, which will now be performed by a body double, while Deepika continues to shoot the dramatic portions. Her role remains intact with no deletions whatsoever, and she continues to be a key protagonist in Raaka, with no changes to her character due to pregnancy.

About The film

Raaka is directed by Atlee and produced by Sun Pictures. The film also reportedly stars Rashmika Mandanna, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and is expected to release in 2027.

Reports also state that the makers of King, starring Deepika alongside Shah Rukh Khan, have fast-tracked her portions to ensure that all action and song sequences are completed in the early stages of the shoot, with the team reportedly not wanting her to overexert herself.