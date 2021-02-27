R. Madhavan’s 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' to release in theatres on April 30

Ever since the announcement of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, there has been a lot of excitement and intrigue surrounding the project. What makes this film one of the most highly anticipated releases of 2021 is that it will see actor R. Madhavan donning the hat of a director for the very first time. Besides, he has also written, produced and acted in the film.

Sources have also claimed that the makers are planning a theatrical release on April 30. The film is based on the life and times of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), who was caught in a spy scandal.

Touted to be Madhavan’s biggest film ever, movie-goers are awaiting the release of Rocketry: The Nambi Effect with bated breath as the biographical drama will also see him on the big screen after three years.



Rocketry: The Nambi Effect went on floors in early 2019 and was simultaneously shot in Hindi, English and Tamil. Mounted on a massive scale, the film was shot in parts of India, Georgia, Russia, France and Serbia. Fans are eagerly waiting to watch Madhavan in a never-seen-before avatar. Pictures of the actor as Narayanan from the sets of the film created a splash on the internet and generated a generous buzz among the audience.