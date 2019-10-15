R. Madhavan wishes wife Sarita in the most adorable way

R. Madhavan is a pan-Indian actor who recently did his digital debut with applaud worthy web series ‘Breathe’. He made his acting debut with Alaipayuthey in 2000, he gets huge admiration from his fans over his looks and performance in films.

‘3 Idiots’ actor wished his wife Sarita today on picture sharing app in an adorable post. He shared a mushy picture with wife and wrote,"I just hope to keep you smiling even brighter for the rest of your life my Love. Wish you a long happy healthy and wonderful life for all our sake too.. ha ha ha cause we so shamelessly lean so hard on you...we are blessed.HAPPIEST BIRTHDAY SARITA..."