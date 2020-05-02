Quarantine Diaries: Kriti Kharbanda plays ‘Money Heist’ title track on piano with eyes shut

Mumbai: Amid lockdown Bollywood celebrities are honing their skills. Actress Kriti Kharbanda has taken everyone by surprise by playing the piano with her eyes closed.

Kriti's rumoured boyfriend and actor Pulkit Samrat took to Instagram, where she played the track "Bella Ciao", the title track of Spanish show "Money Heist", originally titled "La Casa de Papel".

"#bellaciao to banta hai! Dhyaan se dekhiye.. dono aankhein khol ke! @kriti.kharbanda (Look carefully with your eyes opened)," Pulkit wrote alongside the video.