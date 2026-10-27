'Qaatil Nahi, Aashiq Hoon': Shah Rukh Khan Turns Fierce Lover With Bloodied Look, Rose Between His Lips And Flames In Background

Shah Rukh Khan's Fiery Look Blends Romance And Action | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is making heads turn with an intense, dramatic look that perfectly blends danger, passion and romance. With a bloodied face, a rose held between his lips and an intense gaze, the superstar exudes an undeniable intensity as flames engulf the background.

Shah Rukh Khan's Fiery Look Blends Romance And Action

On Tuesday, October 27, Shah Rukh is seen sporting an intense expression, holding a gun and sports an intense expression. In the caption, the superstar wrote, "Aaj phir yaad aaya...Qaatil nahi… Aashiq hoon…," referring to his iconic 1999 film Baadshah's title track.

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King Not Postponed

King is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on December 24, 2026, with no delay in its release date, setting up a box-office clash with Shakti Shalini, starring Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, King is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.

The film marks the first time Shah Rukh and his daughter Suhana will share the screen. Suhana made her acting debut with The Archies in 2023. King also reunites Shah Rukh with Siddharth Anand after Pathaan (2023).

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan hosted an interactive session on X, where he answered several fan questions about King and shared updates about the film.

SRK also responded to a cheeky question about King facing a crowded lineup of holiday releases in December. Dismissing concerns about the film getting sandwiched between competing releases, he quipped, "Not at all... Baaki bread pieces ka bhi toh socho... hum toh center ki tasty tikki hain."

About King

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, King also features Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi, Rani Mukerjee, and Raghav Juyal in pivotal roles.