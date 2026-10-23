Deepika Padukone To Resume King Shoot With Shah Rukh Khan 36 Days After Welcoming Second Child: Report

Actress Deepika Padukone is reportedly set to return to work after her maternity break, with the actress expected to resume shooting for Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King on October 26. The development comes 36 days after Deepika and her husband, Ranveer Singh, welcomed their second child on September 19, 2026.

According to Variety, Deepika and Shah Rukh will reunite for a grand song sequence in Mumbai. The number is reportedly being choreographed by Vaibhavi Merchant and is expected to feature the film's ensemble cast. However, details about the song, including its title and music composer, have not been officially confirmed.

The reported shoot has added to the anticipation surrounding King, which will mark another collaboration between Deepika and Shah Rukh. Their on-screen association began with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om in 2007. The two have since shared the screen in films such as Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan and Jawan.

Deepika's reported return to the sets comes just over a month after the birth of her second child. The actress and Ranveer, who married in November 2018 in Lake Como, Italy, welcomed their first child, daughter Dua, on September 8, 2024.

The couple's relationship began while they were working together on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela in 2013. After dating for several years, they reportedly got engaged in 2015 before tying the knot in a ceremony that included both Konkani and Sindhi wedding traditions.

About King

Apart from Shah Rukh and Deepika, the film is expected to feature Suhana Khan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Abhishek Bachchan and Arshad Warsi. Reports have also suggested that Kareena Kapoor Khan could make a special appearance in the action thriller.

According to the rumours, Kareena may share screen space with Shah Rukh in a dance sequence set to the song Daddy Cool. The track is reportedly expected to be shot in South Africa this month. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding Kareena's appearance or the song.

The film is reportedly being made on a budget of around Rs 450 crore, making it one of the most expensive Indian productions. Following the unveiling of its first look in 2025, King is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24.