Shah Rukh Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shooting For King Song In South Africa? Here's Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan Spotted Shooting For King? | X (Twitter)

Siddharth Anand's King, starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role, is undoubtedly one of the most-awaited films of the year. Apart from SRK, the movie also stars Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, and others. Recently, there was a report that Kareena Kapoor Khan has been roped in for a special song in the film titled Daddy Cool, and the actors will fly down to South Africa to shoot it.

Amid the report, a couple of pictures of SRK and Kareena went viral on social media, claiming to be from the sets of King. However, those are AI-generated images, and even fans on social media started posting that the pictures are fake. Check out the pictures below...

🚨#KING Leak #ShahRukhKhan and #KareenaKapoor shooting a song in south Africa.. For upcoming film king https://t.co/QP67hYVITp — STARK (@ClipTweets10) October 6, 2026

Netizens React To Shah Rukh Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pictures



Reacting to the pictures, a netizen tweeted, "Ai Hai.. kareena slim kaise ho gayi itni (sic)." Another fan wrote, "Kyu bhai fake news phelate ho !! Shooting oct ke last me start hoga!!! (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Bhai Ai se thoda aur realistic banao ye leak real lagna chahiye thoda (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, this is not the first time when an AI-generated picture or video of King has made it to social media. A few weeks ago, pictures of Abhishek and Rani had also gone viral on social media, claiming to be from King set. But, even those images were AI-generated.

King Release Date

King is slated to release on December 24, 2026, which is the Christmas weekend. On the same day, Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa-starrer Shakti Shalini is also slated to release. However, reportedly, Shakti Shalini will be getting postponed.

Vishal Jethwa On Shakti Shalini Getting Postponed

A few days ago at FICCI FRAMES 2026, Vishal spoke to The Free Press Journal, and when he was asked about Shakti Shalini getting postponed, he said, “Maine bhi sune hain rumours.”