Pulkit Samrat starts prep for his next film titled ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’

Pulkit Samrat who was recently seen in Taish is already gearing up for his next film ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’.

Interestingly Pulkit has signed two movie deals with Meta4films & Insite India production house, one of which is ‘Suswagatam Khushamadeed’. It is said to be going on floors soon and the actor has already started prepping for his role.

Taking to Instagram, Pulkit shared a picture along with his team from a reading session as he begins to prep for his upcoming project and captioned it “New Beginnings #SuswagatamKhushamadeed Prep work on!!”