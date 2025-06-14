 'Producers Were Understanding': Kajol Says She Never Worked 20 Hours, Backs Work-Life Balance Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand
'Producers Were Understanding': Kajol Says She Never Worked 20 Hours, Backs Work-Life Balance Amid Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Shift Demand

Kajol emphasised prioritising work-life balance since the 1990s, saying, "I didn’t work for 20 or 30 hours... I was always very clear." Amid Deepika Padukone’s reported exit from Spirit over long shifts, Kajol recalled producers being supportive during personal challenges, including after Nysa's birth, and added, "Most of the time, people do understand."

Kajol recently stated that she has never worked for 20 or 30 hours at a stretch and that maintaining a work-life balance has been a priority for her since she began acting in the 1990s. Her comment comes amid reports of Deepika Padukone's exit from Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit over the director's alleged refusal to limit the shoot to an 8-hour shift, as she is a new working mom.

Kajol told PTI, "I was one of the few people who worked on one film at a time; I didn't do 4 films at the same time (like other actors). I used to finish one film, then start another. I didn't work for 20 or 30 hours. I was always very clear that we would work a certain amount only, and my mom also backed me up big time on it."

Further, Kajol recalled having a similar discussion after giving birth to her first child, Nysa, with her husband Ajay Devgn. She stated that most producers are so supportive, they don’t even think twice.

Recalling her past experiences, the 50-year-old actress said that whenever things got tough personally, the producers she worked with were incredibly understanding, even letting her wrap up early when necessary

Kajol added, "I remember shooting for U Me Aur Hum (2008), and my dad was in the hospital at that time, and Nysa was two years old, so it was a double whammy. But Ajay, being the producer, managed it; he worked around it to make sure that I went home early, so I could go to the hospital. So, we managed that work-life balance, as you put it."

"Even when I was doing Fanaa (2006), everybody worked around very comfortably without kind of making it an issue or even writing it in the contract, for that matter. So, I've had wonderful experiences. Most of the time, people do understand, and they work around you," concluded Kajol.

Deepika has recently joined Atlee's Telugu film alongside Allu Arjun.

