Priyanka Chopra Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple In Mumbai, Waves At Fans- VIDEO

Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra , who is currently in Mumbai, was recetly spotted seeking blessings at the Siddhivinayak Temple on Monday, August 10. The star made a visit to the temple in the city and was seen greeting fans gathered outside.

Priyanka Chopra Visits Siddhivinayak Temple

Priyanka kept her temple visit simple and traditional. She was dressed in an elegant ethnic pink suit and kept her hair open, opting for a minimal yet graceful look. As she exited the temple premises, the actress appeared to be in a cheerful mood and was seen smiling and waving at fans.

Check out the video:

Priyanka Chopra Waves At Fans

Priyanka's warm interaction with the crowd quickly caught attention, with several fans trying to get a glimpse of her during her visit. She appeared comfortable acknowledging their presence and greeted them with a smile before proceeding with her temple visit.

Priyanka has maintained a strong connection with Mumbai despite her international career. The actress, who began her journey in the Hindi film industry, has gone on to establish herself as a global star, with projects across Bollywood and Hollywood.

Work Front

The actress was last seen in the thriller film The Bluff, starring Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

The film was released on Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Priyanka is gearing up for Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film is expected to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

Varanasi marks Priyanka's return to Indian cinema after six years. She plays Mandakini in the film and stars alongside Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Chopra will also be seen in Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller. The film features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Fortune Feimster, and Bill Camp.