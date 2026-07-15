'We Should Meet...': Nick Jonas Reveals First Message He Sent To Priyanka Chopra On X After 10 Years Of Marriage

Singer Nick Jonas revealed the message that marked the beginning of his relationship with Priyanka Chopra Jonas. During an appearance on the Hey Jonas podcast, the singer revealed the first direct message he sent to the actress on Twitter, now known as X, years before they started dating.

The couple looked back at the early days of their romance, with Nick explaining how he first came across Priyanka while watching promotions for her Hollywood series Quantico.

Recalling the moment, Nick said his brother Kevin Jonas introduced him to the show. "Have you seen this show Quantico? And there is this billboard of the show. So I go home and find you on Twitter to see if you follow me, which you did."

Priyanka disagreed with part of the story, but the podcast then displayed a screenshot of their first exchange on Twitter.

Nick's first message to Priyanka read, "Hello, I have heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" To this, Priyanka replied, "Hey... Graham's told me so much about you.... Let's text, more private. My team can access this."

Sharing another memory from those early conversations, Priyanka said, "He wanted to corroborate that it was actually me. So he asked me for a photo, that moment looking into the camera with a time stamp. I appreciated it too. It was after a fashion show. I was cute that day."

Nick revealed that their friendship developed gradually before turning into a relationship. "So we started texting. It wasn't until a year and a half later that we started dating and then eventually we were engaged," concluded Nick.

Nick and Priyanka got married in a grand ceremony at Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018. They welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is gearing up for SS Rajamouli's upcoming film Varanasi, in which she will play Mandakini. She also has The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers, in the pipeline. The actor was recently seen reprising her role opposite Richard Madden in Citadel Season 2.