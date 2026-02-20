Priyanka Chopra Says She Did NOT Want To Leave Bollywood: 'Felt Limited, Was Being Pushed...'

Photo Via Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chopra moved to the US around 2015, following the success of films such as Mary Kom, Dil Dhadakne Do, and Bajirao Mastani. She made her Western acting debut as the lead in the American thriller series Quantico (2015–2018), becoming the first South Asian to headline an American network drama series with her role as Alex Parrish. After returning to Hindi cinema with The Sky Is Pink in 2019, she is now set for a grand comeback with S. S. Rajamouli's Varanasi.

'Don't Think I Ever Wanted To Leave Bollywood'

Recently, Priyanka opened up about her transition from Bollywood to Hollywood, stating that she never wanted to leave Bollywood but was 'pushed into' exploring opportunities abroad. Speaking to Firstpost, Chopra said, "I felt limited for many reasons when I was working in Hindi films. I was being pushed into… I was looking for opportunities that felt exciting to me as an artist and I landed up working in America. After 12 years, I am finding the momentum in choosing work."

'I Love My Work In India'

She added, "But at the same time, I love my work in India, I am really excited to be doing Varanasi in India again. I would hate to have to choose between the two. I straddle both the worlds and I enjoy working in both the industries. They are both different in many ways just as cultures.

Work Front

The actress is set to star next The Bluff, also starring Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Safia Oakley-Green and Temuera Morrison.

The film is slated to hit Amazon Prime Video on February 25.

Chopra will also be seen in Judgment Day, directed by Nicholas Stoller. The film features an ensemble cast including Will Ferrell, Zac Efron, Regina Hall, Jimmy Tatro, Billy Eichner, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Fortune Feimster, and Bill Camp.