'She Slapped Driver, Held His Throat': Priyanka Chopra Recalls Mother's Reaction After Delhi Cabbie Took Wrong Turn Late Night

Priyanka Chopra with her mother Madhu Chopra | File photo

As anticipation builds around her upcoming film The Bluff, global star Priyanka Chopra opened up about a memory that shaped her understanding of a mother’s protective instinct. While promoting the film, the actress shared how her mother, Madhu Chopra, once displayed fierce courage during a tense moment in Delhi.

In an interview with ANI, Priyanka recalled a late-night cab ride when she was around 11 years old. Her mother sensed something was wrong after the driver took an unfamiliar route.

"I remember when her inside Ka Bloody Mary came out once we were in a cab, I must have been 11 years old. Raat mein hum Delhi ke kisi hotel mein jaa rahe the and suddenly, I don't know, all I saw was my mother holding the throat of the driver. And apparently he took a turn that she didn't recognise and he said, 'Nahi nahi main short cut le raha hoon.' Raat ke 11 baj rahe the mummy aur main akele the but she just held his neck from the back and said drive back to the main road," Priyanka vividly remembered.

She further shared, "And she slapped him. She said, 'Drive back to the main road. I'm here with my teenage daughter.' I had never seen that side of my mother. After that, I never debated her on anything for the next four months. I don't know if my mom would've reacted like that if she was alone. But because I was with her, she was shaking when we got back to the hotel."

Priyanka said the incident helped her connect with her character Bloody Mary in The Bluff, directed by Frank E Flowers.

"In every scene I just kept thinking about what would I do to make sure that my child, my family is safe. Mary's character is gritty. She plays dirty. She will hit you from anywhere. She'll make sure that her family is safe and that's why you feel like she's violent and grimy and has no apologies because you're coming after her child. And that is such a universal feeling," Priyanka emphasised.

The Bluff is set to premiere on Prime Video on February 25, with Priyanka featuring in high-intensity action sequences alongside Karl Urban.