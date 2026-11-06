 Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Trolls Over Botox, Facial Appearance: 'Kya Aap Log Ke Paison Se Karwa Rahe Hai?'
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Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Trolls Over Botox, Facial Appearance: 'Kya Aap Log Ke Paison Se Karwa Rahe Hai?'

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has spoken out against criticism surrounding cosmetic procedures amid speculation about her facial appearance. The actress questioned why women should be judged for choosing Botox or surgery, stressing that they earn their own money and have the right to decide how to spend it.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 06:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Trolls Over Botox, Facial Appearance: 'Kya Aap Log Ke Paison Se Karwa Rahe Hai?'
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Botox Trolls | Instagram

Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has strongly reacted to trolls commenting on her facial appearance and speculating about her getting Botox. The actress, who enjoys a massive fan following, appeared visibly irked by the remarks and questioned why people were so concerned about her personal choices.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Hits Back At Botox Trolls

Speaking to Telly Creates, Priyanka said, "Kya problem kya hai? Koi botox karwaye, surgery karwaye... Kya aap log ke paison se karwa rahe hai? Nahi na, right? Toh isme problem kya hai? Kyu kisiko bolna hai? Ladkiyaan khud earn kar rahi hai, jo karwana hai karwaye. Mujhe isme koi galat cheez nahi lagta."

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Her response has caught the attention of fans, with the actress making it clear that she does not appreciate unnecessary comments about her appearance and personal decisions.

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Earlier, Priyanka had faced widespread social media speculation and trolling regarding rumours of plastic surgery, botox, and cheek fillers, particularly surrounding her role in Naagin 7.

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The actress was recently seen on the reality show Rise and Fall Season 2. Meanwhile, former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla emerged as the winner, lifting the winner’s trophy and also winning a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh.

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