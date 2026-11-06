Rise And Fall 2 Winner: Shehzad Poonawalla Lifts Trophy After Beating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Donates ₹35 Lakh Prize Money To Flood Relief

Shehzad Poonawalla Defeats Priyanka Chahar Choudhary To Win Rise And Fall Season 2 | Instagram

Former BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has emerged as the winner of the reality show Rise And Fall Season 2, defeating Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in the grand finale. The winner was announced by former cricketer Virender Sehwag during the Friday, November 6 episode.

Gautam Gulati secured the third position, while Shehzad’s close friend, whom he has often referred to as his 'sister' despite their past differences, Swara Bhasker, finished fourth. Karan Patel wrapped up his journey on the show in fifth place.

Shehzad Poonawalla Wins Rise And Fall 2

Shehzad not only lifted the winner’s trophy but also won a cash prize of Rs 35 lakh. However, soon after his victory, he announced that he would be donating the entire prize money towards flood relief efforts to support those affected by the devastating floods in Assam and Bihar.

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Shehzad Poonawalla's Rise And Fall 2 Journey

Throughout the season, Shehzad was involved in several controversial moments. One of the biggest controversies began with an argument between him and Siwet Tomar during a task. The exchange soon escalated into a physical altercation, during which Siwet allegedly grabbed Shehzad by the neck and tore his kurta.

Siwet was subsequently evicted from the show for violating its rules against physical violence. Shehzad later revealed that he had requested the makers not to eliminate Siwet despite the incident, making it one of the season’s most talked-about moments.

Additionally, Shehzad and Swara Bhasker, who were rivals outside the show, gradually developed a close bond during their time on the show. Their unexpected friendship caught viewers' attention, with Shehzad often referring to Swara as his sister.