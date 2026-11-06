 'Yaha Bhi Janta Ke Voton Ki Chori...': Tej Pratap Yadav Claims BJP Is Going To Make Shehzad Poonawalla Win Rise And Fall Season 2
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'Yaha Bhi Janta Ke Voton Ki Chori...': Tej Pratap Yadav Claims BJP Is Going To Make Shehzad Poonawalla Win Rise And Fall Season 2

Tej Pratap Yadav claimed the BJP would back Shehzad Poonawalla in Rise And Fall season 2 as a reward for his alleged loyalty. He said Gautam Gulati was the truly deserving candidate and expressed concern that the trophy might go to the BJP's favourite instead of reflecting viewers' votes and sentiments.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Friday, November 06, 2026, 08:48 AM IST
'Yaha Bhi Janta Ke Voton Ki Chori...': Tej Pratap Yadav Claims BJP Is Going To Make Shehzad Poonawalla Win Rise And Fall Season 2
Tej Pratap Yadav Claims BJP Is Going To Make Shehzad Poonawalla Win Rise And Fall Season 2 | Instagram

Rise And Fall season 2 finale is all set to take place on Friday, November 6, 2026. The episode will premiere on Amazon MX Player at 12 pm, and everyone is keen to know who will win the reality show. However, politician Tej Pratap Yadav, who was a part of the show, has claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party will make Shehzad Poonawalla win the show. He also alleged that 'vote chori' will now happen in the reality show as well.

He tweeted, "Gautam Gulati was destined to win, and the public's love and support were completely with him. But what can we say now...the public's votes were stolen here too. Even reality shows are no longer fair! (sic)."

The politician claimed that the BJP, to reward their old sycophant, has made Shehzad the winner. He further wrote, "Gautam Gulati was the real deserving candidate, but the trophy was handed to their favorite. This is a huge betrayal of the public's votes and sentiments in the name of a reality show (sic)."

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Netizens Upset With Tej Pratap Yadav

Well, many netizens have reacted to Yadav's tweet, and they are upset with what he has written. A netizen tweeted, "Tu to Show chod kar bhaag gaya tha bhagode itna dum tha to pura khel jata !! Jis Shahzad ne tujhe Tej Bhai bola tune yeh tweet se dikha diya tu kaisa Dhokebaaz hai tabhi tujhe Election me Vote na milti. Haarne par BJP ko bol raha hai wo bhi reality show ke liye (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "Teju bhai, show m to aap shehzad k paltu dikh rhe the , 1 decision khud se nhi liya gya tumse, aur yhan gyaan de rhe ho (sic)."

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One more netizen tweeted, "Stop misleading ,bhar bhar ke vote shahzaad poonwala ko hi gaya hai , unki wajha se pahli baar rnf2 ki viewership badhi hai (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Rise And Fall Season 2 Winner

It will be interesting to see who wins Rise And Fall Season 2. Let's wait and watch!

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