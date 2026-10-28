'Challenge Kar Rahe Ho Mujhe': Virender Sehwag Walks Off Rise And Fall 2 Stage After Gautam Gulati 'Disrespects' Host - VIDEO

The latest episode of Rise And Fall 2 turned heated as host Virender Sehwag walked off the stage following an on-stage clash between Gautam Gulati and Manish Kashyap. Sehwag later called out Gautam for allegedly disrespecting him. Clips of the incident quickly went viral, with viewers criticising Gautam’s behaviour.
Gautam’s confrontation with Manish, during which he appeared to rest his leg on the sofa, seemingly irritated Sehwag, prompting the host to walk off the stage. As Gautam continued arguing, Niharika Tiwari remarked, “Sehwag sir stage se chale gaye hain aur ye Gautam ji rukne ka naam hi nahi le rahe hain.” Sehwag later returned to the stage and reminded both Gautam and Manish, “Aap logon ko pata hai mujhe aise sunne ki aadat nahi hai.”
Calling out the contestants’ behaviour, Sehwag said, “Mujhe laga tha ye C se celebrity wala show hai, lekin mujhe lagta hai ye C se criminal wala show hai.” The Rise And Fall 2 host also confronted Gautam over his conduct, saying, “Gautam, ye kaun sa tareeka hai? Agar koi aaya hai yahan host karne aur tum aise pair rakh ke khade ho.” He further added, “Challenge kar rahe ho, wo bhi mujhe, acceptable nahi hai.”
Sehwag also appeared irritated as contestants continued to interrupt him. Addressing Rishabh Jaiswal, the host said, “Rishabh, tu idhar aa ja, main wahan baith jaata hoon.”
Seeing how Gautam behaved on Rise And Fall 2, a user tweeted, "So called Gentleman Disrespected the host." Another called him out, saying, "Gautam was giving gyan to others that he doesn't like it when people misbehave infront of guests and today he himself disrespected Sehwag."
Sehwag went on to call out the Rise And Fall 2 contestants for crossing boundaries. He then shared a personal experience, recalling how Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar allegedly abused him during his debut match in 1999. Sehwag said he chose not to respond at the time but went on to score 309 runs in the following Test match.