‘Bandar Ke Haath Mein Adrak’: Raj Grover’s Mother Slams Rise And Fall 2 Contestant Gautam Gulati, Asks Him To Forget His Past Wins - VIDEO | Instagram

Rise And Fall Season 2 contestant Raj Grover’s mother, Rashmi, took to social media to call out television actor Gautam Gulati over his attitude after being elevated from the basement to the penthouse. Calling him a “sir dard” (headache), Rashmi reminded Gautam that he has not won the show yet and urged him to focus on the game rather than his past achievements.

Rise And Fall 2: Raj Grover's Mother Calls Out Gautam Gulati’s Attitude

In the latest video, Rashmi questioned Gautam’s behaviour, saying, “Bhai, tum ruler ban ke aaye ho to rulers pe bhi rule karoge kya?” She further asked him to forget the shows he had won previously and concentrate on the ongoing competition. “Abhi tum bhul jao ki tum kitne shows jeet ke aaye ho, abhi filhaal jaha baaki sare rulers hain tum wahi ho,” she said.

Taking another dig at Gautam’s attitude following his move from the basement to the penthouse, Rashmi used a popular Hindi phrase to describe his reaction. “Jaise bandar ke hanth mein adrak mil gayi ho,” she remarked. She also questioned his arrogance, asking, “Itni akad bhaiya, faltu mein kyu akad rahe tum itna?”

Rashmi also praised fellow contestant Niharika Tiwari, calling her rise in the game a positive development. She appreciated Niharika for clearing the misunderstanding between Raj Grover and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.

Raj’s father, Mahesh Grover, also criticised Gautam’s behaviour, claiming that the actor considers himself superior to the other contestants. He emphasised that Gautam is on an equal footing with everyone else in the house, as they are all competing in the same show.

Reiterating her point, Rashmi reminded Gautam that the competition was far from over. “Aapne ye show jeeta nahi hai abhi, aap jeetne ke liye aaye ho,” she said, adding that he had not yet accomplished much in the ongoing show. Towards the end of the video, Raj’s parents expressed confidence in their son’s progress, saying that he has gradually begun to understand the game and is playing well.

In the latest episode of Rise And Fall 2, Gautam Gulati was once again sent to the basement by Shehzad Poonawalla. The move left Gautam frustrated, and he was seen creating a ruckus in the house. As he returned to the basement, the workers refused to speak to him and called his demotion “karma.”