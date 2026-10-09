'Pressure Mein Shaadi Kar Liya...': Tej Pratap Yadav Opens Up About Divorce On Rise And Fall S2, Recalls Catching Wife Chatting With Ex-BF—VIDEO

Tej Pratap Yadav Opens Up About His Divorce | Photo Via Instagram

Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap Yadav has opened up about his troubled marriage with Aishwarya Rai is the eldest daughter of veteran Bihar politician Chandrika Roy, recalling frequent arguments, the pressure surrounding their wedding and an incident in which he claims to have seen her chatting with an ex-boyfriend.

Tej Pratap Yadav Opens Up About His Divorce

When Niharika Tiwari asked about his divorce on Rise And Fall season 2, recalling the early days of their marriage, Tej Pratap said, “Ladaai-jhagda ho gaya tha aur kya. Naya-naya shaadi tha ekdum, 3 mahine mein ladaai-jhagda. Hum kuch aur the, woh kuch aur thi. Pressure mein shaadi kar liye the humlog. Uss samay mein mantri tha - Health Minister of Bihar."

'Ghar Jaane Ka Mann Nahi Karta Tha'

He further claimed that the arguments made him reluctant to return home. "Ghar jaane ka mann nahi karta tha, kabhi dost ke ghar ruk gaya, toh kabhi kahin chala gaya," he said.

Tej Pratap also recalled that arguments would sometimes take place in front of his parents. He claimed that whenever he woke up early in the morning to perform puja, Aishwarya would object to it and had even asked him to stop, as she did not like it.

Aishwarya Rai Would Party, Smoke

He further alleged that she would party until 4 or 5 am, making a smoking gesture while describing the parties, and added that theirs was an arranged marriage.

Caught Then-Wife Chatting With Her Ex-Boyfriend

Tej shared that he even caught his then-wife Aishwarya chatting with a former boyfriend and exchanging messages such as “Love you” and heart emojis.

Recalling the incident, he said, “Vidhan Sabha mein gaya hua tha, shaam mein ghar lauta, main bedroom mein aane ke liye entry kar raha tha, toh kisi ladke se chat kar rahi thi woh. Uska koi purana boyfriend tha, usse poora chat kar rahi thi, 'Love you,' poora hearts bhej rahi hai, sab cheez usko bhej rahi hai. Main door se dekh liya poora.”

Videos Submitted As Court Evidence

He further claimed that he had recorded videos of their arguments and submitted them as evidence in court.

Tej Pratap Yadav married Aishwarya Rai on May 12, 2018 in Patna, Bihar. However, their marriage fell apart within six months, with Tej filing for divorce.