Former Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Intends To Establish A 'Darbaar' In The 'Rise & Fall 2' Penthouse | IANS

Mumbai: The son of veteran Bihar politician Lalu Prasad Yadav and a former Bihar minister, Tej Pratap Yadav, will be entering the unpredictable "Rise & Fall Season 2" Tower soon.

Reflecting on the time when others may have celebrated seeing him shaken, the politician was seen invoking the might of a Bargad.

Tej Pratap made a strong declaration of his strength in the clip, saying, "Jab hum udte samay dagmaya aur sab maje le rahe the par woh bhul gaye ke hum bargadh hai bargadh jiska daali se zyaada mazbood hai jadh aur issliye aa rahe hai Rise & Fall pe gardha udane. (“A lot of people enjoyed it when I wavered with flying; however, they forgot that I am like a banyan tree, whose roots are stronger than its branches, and that's why we are coming to Rise & Fall to stir things up).”

Sharing his plans for his time in the Tower, he added, “Waha ke Penthouse pe kabza nahi karenge darbaar lagayenge aur raj karenge neeche wala Basement ke logowa ke upar. (I won't just occupy the penthouse there; we'll run a darbaar and rule over the people in the basement)".

“Aur duniya ko batla dijiye humara parivaar pura Bihar hai. (And tell the world that the entire Bihar is our family)," Tej Pratap ended up declaring.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag will be making his OTT debut as the host of "Rise and Fall Season 2".

“Cricket has taught me one thing—no match is won before the final ball, and Rise and Fall Season 2 takes that unpredictability to another level. As a host, what excites me about this game is that there are no easy wins and no fixed positions,” he shared.

"Rise & Fall Season 2" will premiere on 26th September and air every day at 12 PM, for free on Prime Video and the MX Player Android app.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)