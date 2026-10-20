Quote Of The Day By Virender Sehwag On His 48th Birthday: ‘To Say That The Captain Makes The Team Lose Or Win Is Not Correct’ |

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag celebrates his 48th birthday on October 20. Known for his fearless batting, explosive stroke play and attacking approach, Sehwag redefined the art of opening in international cricket. His ability to take on bowlers from the very first ball made him one of India's most entertaining cricketers and a formidable opponent across formats.

“Fitness has nothing to do with age.”

Sehwag's statement highlights the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle regardless of how old a person is. Fitness is not limited to a particular age group; staying consistent with physical activity and taking care of one's body can help people feel stronger and healthier at different stages of life.

“When a person becomes satisfied, he doesn't run after things, doesn't worry about it, and doesn't make efforts.”

This quote explores the relationship between contentment and ambition. While being satisfied with what one has can bring peace of mind, Sehwag's words also suggest that the desire to grow and improve often comes from refusing to become complacent. Finding the right balance between appreciating the present and striving for more is key.

“Sometimes, you just need to get out of the game and should do things which you want to do in life.”

Life is about more than professional responsibilities and constant competition. Sehwag's words serve as a reminder to step away from the demands of work occasionally, explore personal interests and make time for experiences that bring genuine happiness. A fulfilling life also requires space for oneself beyond professional goals.

“To say that the captain makes the team lose or win is not correct.”

The former cricketer highlights the importance of collective responsibility in a team sport. While a captain plays a crucial role in strategy and leadership, the outcome of a match depends on the combined efforts of all players. The quote underlines why teamwork, accountability and shared commitment matter more than placing all the credit or blame on one individual.

“One should always be happy, irrespective of what you achieve in a match or in life. That's how I live my life.”

Sehwag's words offer a refreshing perspective on success and happiness. Achievements and setbacks are both part of life, but neither should completely determine one's state of mind. His philosophy encourages people to celebrate their efforts, learn from disappointments and find happiness beyond victories, milestones and external validation.