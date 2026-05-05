'Ho Jaata Hai Kabhi…': Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts To Naagin 7 VFX Blunder As Blue Screen Scene Sparks Troll Storm

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary reacts to Naagin 7 VFX glitch | Photo Via Instagram

TV actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, who plays an icchadhari naagin in the hit serial Naagin 7, recently faced massive backlash after fans spotted a goof-up in episode 38 titled Radhika's Deadly Betrayal, where a blue screen was accidentally left visible in a key scene streamed on JioHotstar. The editing error, noticed during an important moment featuring the actress, quickly went viral as viewers shared clips online, reigniting criticism about the show's declining quality. Many pointed out that instead of jungle VFX, the makers seemingly forgot to add effects altogether.

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Reacts To Naagin 7 VFX Glitch

Reacting to the backlash, paparazzi later questioned Priyanka about the blunder. To which, the actress said, "Accha, humne bhi dekha, oh, aapne bhi dekha? Wow…" (laughs). "Human error hai… Ab dekho, kya hi keh sakte hain? Is cheez par kaam kiya ja raha hai taaki future mein aisi galti na ho. Guys, human error hai, ho jaata hai kabhi kabhi."

Check out the video:

Ektaa Kapoor On VFX Goof-Up

Producer Ektaa Kapoor reacted to the backlash by sharing a meme about the editing error, featuring a dramatic Naagin scene of a Naagin turning into a dragon and breathing fire. She posted it on Instagram Stories with the caption "Eggjacctlyyy (Exactly)," poking fun at the viral blue screen glitch.

After the backlash, the makers have corrected the error, and the blue raw version is no longer visible.

Meanwhile, producer Ektaa Kapoor confirmed that this season of Naagin will end on June 7.