TRP Report Week 16: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Tops Charts As Akashdeep Saigal Enters As Rio; Anupamaa Slips, Naagin 7 Falls Further

The latest weekly TRP report for Hindi television shows is out, and the rankings for Week 16 are in. The long-running leader continues its strong run, as Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 retains the No. 1 position on the chart.

Vasudha and Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan have also maintained steady viewership, securing the second and third spots respectively. In contrast, Anupamaa witnessed a dip in popularity, slipping to the fourth position this week.

Tum Se Tum Tak registered a notable rise in ratings, completing the Top 5. The spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain ranked sixth, followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai at seventh.

Udne Ki Aasha dropped to the eighth position, while Naagin 7 saw a sharp decline, falling from its earlier Top 3 spot in the opening week to ninth place in Week 16. The Top 10 was rounded off by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Week 16 TRP Report:

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Vasudha

3. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

4. Anupamaa

5. Tum Se Tum Tak

6. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

7. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

8. Udne Ki Aasha

9. Naagin 7

10. Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

According to the latest Weekly Buzz Report, the top five most popular Hindi TV actors continue to reflect strong audience engagement and shifting buzz trends. Priyanka Chahar Choudhary retains her dominance at the top, driven by her performance in Naagin 7. Samridhii Shukla follows closely in second place, maintaining steady popularity through Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Parth Samthaan secures the third spot, showing a notable rise in buzz linked to Seher Hone Ko Hai. Sriti Jha holds the fourth position, gaining attention for her impactful screen presence, while Samridhii Shukla and Parth Samthaan’s strong traction keeps the competition tight among the leading stars. Overall, the rankings highlight a highly competitive week with minimal gaps between the top contenders.