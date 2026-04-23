TRP Report Week 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makes HUGE Jump, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 Continues To Reign Amid Karan's Affair Drama

TRP Report Week 15 |

The Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC) has released its Week 15 TRP report. While Smriti Irani’s show continues to dominate the charts, several other shows have recorded notable gains in popularity. The spin-off Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has once again seen a rise in viewership. Here’s a look at the Week 15 rankings.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 continues to hold the top position, maintaining its strong lead. Vasudha remains steady at number two. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a significant surge in popularity, climbing to the third spot. Anupamaa also saw a slight improvement, securing the fourth position.

The top five is completed by Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain. On the other hand, Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan experienced a sharp decline, dropping from third to sixth place. It is followed by Udne Ki Aasha in seventh position and Tum Se Tum Tak in eighth.

Showing a modest improvement, Naagin 7 claimed the ninth spot. Rounding off the top ten is Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram, which has re-entered the chart list.

Week 13 TRP Report:

1. Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2

2. Vasudha

3. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

4. Anupamaa

5. Kyunki Rishton Ke Bhi Roop Badalte Hain

6. Ganga Maai Ki Betiyaan

7. Udne Ki Aasha

8. Tum Se Tum Tak

9. Naagin 7

10. Mr. And Mrs. Parshuram

Talking about the popularity report, Naagin 7 actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary continues to dominate the list of most popular Hindi TV actors, holding firmly onto the top spot. Seher Hone Ko Hai actor Parth Samthaan secures the second position. Meanwhile, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Samridhii Shukla has slipped to third place this week. She is followed by Rohit Purohit in fourth position, while Sriti Jha rounds off the top five.